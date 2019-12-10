Ethan Hawke Returning To The Purge Universe For Season 2 Finale

We haven’t seen the last of James Sandin, it seems.

Seasoned security system salesman and all-round veteran of Purge night, it’s been announced that Ethan Hawke will reprise the role of Sandin for next week’s season 2 finale of The Purge TV show.

Due to air next Tuesday, December 17th, this marks Hawke’s first appearance in the cult horror franchise in six-and-a-half years, with USA Network confirming that his James Sandin character is featured “in the finale’s cold open, which flashes back to one week before the first national purge and the first time his high-tech security system is tested.” Color us very, very intrigued.

You’ll no doubt remember that Sandin was a proprietor of a best-in-class home security system, though as Purge night unfolded, and the Founding Fathers of America unleashed sheer anarchy on the streets for a full 12 hours, Sandin’s ivory tower suddenly begins to crumble.

If nothing else, this cold open will further weave The Purge TV show into the fabric of this ever-growing franchise. Let’s not forget that the Powers That Be are already plotting a fifth Purge movie for release next summer, so welcoming Ethan Hawke’s series mainstay back to the fore is certainly exciting.

Here’s the official word on James Sandin’s second coming, courtesy of USA Network:

Ethan Hawke, star of 2013’s “The Purge,” is back as James Sandin in the second season finale of USA’s THE PURGE. James Sandin is the security system salesman the original film follows as he tries to protect his family from home invaders during a purge night gone wrong.

Blumhouse Television has set The Purge season 2 finale to air next Tuesday, December 17th, when horror fans will be (re)introduced to Ethan Hawke’s aloof security system salesman. Don’t miss it.