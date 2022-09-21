It seems like people are keen to watch martial arts instead of edgy teenage drama. Despite the hype for season two of Fate: The Winx Saga, it wasn’t enough to make it to the number one charts on Netflix. Meanwhile, season five of Cobra Kai remains on top for the second week in a row.

According to Netflix, over 95 million hours were spent watching the newest season of Cobra Kai since its release back on Sept. 5, 2022. That is nearly half the accumulated watch time of Fate: The Winx Saga season two received, which was 48 million hours.

Fate: The Winx Saga season two is set in a new school year in Alfea, but with some changes as a new headmistress takes over and there have been reports of missing fairies. The second season introduced viewers to Flora, a character from the original Winx Club series, who is now an Alfea student. Meanwhile, Season five of Cobra Kai continues where season four left off. Where Miguel searches for answers in Mexico, and new trials and tribulations face Johnny after the events of All Valley Karate Tournaments.

'Cobra Kai' season five gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















Click to zoom

Last week, Cobra Kai rose to the top of the Netflix charts as over 100 million hours were watched by audiences when the season dropped on the streaming platform. While there was a small drop in viewership this week, it is unlikely that the show will leave the number one spot anytime soon.

Season two of Fate: The Winx Saga and Season five of Cobra Kai are available to stream on Netflix.