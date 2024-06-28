Every ’90 Day Fiance’ main cast member with a criminal record

Warning: This article references domestic violence and sexual abuse, including that of child abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Reality TV fame can certainly be lucrative for those who enjoy the spotlight, but for these 90 Day Fiancé cast members, their run-ins with the law brought unwanted attention to some darker chapters in their own personal lives.

Ben Rathbun

Ben Rathburn of Before the 90 Days fame was arrested in 2022 for a drunk driving incident that previously occurred in 2020 – which he blamed on a spiked drink from a homeless couple. However, this was not Ben’s first brush with the law, having received property liens for unpaid taxes in 2010 and 2017.

Christian Allgood

Christian Allgood was arrested in 2019 on DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) charges, resulting in a $378 fine and community service. The Before The 90 Days star was previously arrested in 2012 for possession of drug paraphernalia, non-payment of public transportation fees, and driving an unregistered vehicle, according to Screen Rant.

Danielle Mullins

Danielle Mullins had a string of run-ins with the law during her time on television, in which she had committed several financial crimes. According to Starcasm, Mullins had been charged for writing bad checks in 2005, as well as felony theft and felony fraud. Danielle’s money struggles were a core part of her storyline and on-screen relationship with then-husband Mohamed Jbali.

Darcey (and Stacey) Silva

Darcey Silva and her twin sister Stacey are well-known for their scuffles, but one 2018 incident saw both sisters arrested for disorderly conduct. Police reports allegedly labeled the “mutual” altercation between the sisters a “cat fight,” although seemingly no further charges were brought, and the two spend much of their time together.

Geoffrey Paschel

Before The 90 Days cast member Geoffrey Paschel began an 18-year prison sentence in February of 2022 for a 2019 incident reported by his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson. Paschel was found guilty of holding Wilson hostage after violently assaulting her at their former home, resulting in charges of “aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls.”

Jason Hitch

In January 2017, Jason Hitch was arrested for domestic battery against then-wife, Cassia Tavares — with whom he appeared with on season 2 of the original show. While Tavares dropped the charges, the couple divorced the following year. Hitch died from COVID-19 complications in 2021.

Jon Walters

Before The 90 Days’ Jon Walters was arrested as a college student for bodily harm without intent, in an incident he recalled as having occurred after a group of men made derogatory comments to women. Walters pleaded guilty, and admitted this brush with the law encouraged him to turn away from violence for good.

Jorge Nava

As shown on the series, Jorge Nava faced a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for drug posession during his turbulent marriage to notorious franchise villain, Anfisa Arkhipchenko. Nava credits his time locked up as helping him to turn his life around — even saying it was more enjoyable than marriage with Anfisa. Ouch.

Josh Batterson

Before his time on season two of the flagship show, Josh Batterson was arrested in 2010 for punching his former wife in the face and pushing her down “a small embankment outside their apartment building,” according to In Touch Weekly. His ex-wife admitted in In Touch that she dropped charges out of fear at the time of the assault — an act she later regretted.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima

Larissa Dos Santos Lima has been arrested over three times in the U.S. since emigrating from Brazil, as shown on the series. Between 2018 and 2019, Larissa faced three separate charges of domestic violence against then-partner, Colt Johnson. According to Heavy, the reality star faces deportation should she face any more legal troubles.

Leida Margaretha

Leida Margaretha was charged with theft in a business setting, wire fraud against a financial institution and bail jumping in Juneau County, Wisconsin, on May 8th of this year, as reported by In Touch Weekly. According to the publication, the season six alum was arrested on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace, later updated to a felony.

Mahmoud El Sherbiny

Egyptian native Mahmoud Sherbiny was arrested in February of this year and was subsequently charged with domestic violence after an altercation with his wife, Nicole Sherbiny. As shown in the 90 Day Franchise, Mahmoud had joined Nicole in her home country after a temporary separation. It is unknown if Sherbiny is still undergoing legal proceedings over the charge.

Mike Eloshway

Original 90 Day Fiancé cast member Mike Eloshway was arrested and indicted in the summer of 2023 for possession and distribution of CSAM, more commonly known as child pornography. As of June 2024, Eloshway’s trial is still ongoing, but prosecutors disclosed that over 7,000 images and videos were found on his laptop during an FBI seizure the previous year.

Paul Staehle

Paul Staehle reluctantly admitted to his partner Karine that he had served time for a 2007 second-degree arson charge and “burning personal property to defraud an insurer,” later revealed to be an ex-girlfriend, serving a brief sentence in 2014. Paul was also charged with violating an emergency protective order (EPO) and a domestic violence order in 2013.

Ronald Smith

South African citizen Ronald Smith’s legal struggles were prominently featured on The Other Way. When then-partner Tiffany Franco arrived in the country, the American picked him up from a six-month rehab stint for gambling addiction. According to Smith, he entered rehab after charges for theft, armed robbery, and drug offences.

Tim Clarkson

The Other Way season 2 alum Tim Clarkson was arrested in 2015 for DUI (Driving Under The Influence) before his stint on the show. According to In Touch Weekly, Clarkson displayed “bloodshot watery eyes and a strong odor of ingested alcohol,” and pled guilty. Clarkson paid an undisclosed fine and underwent a 48-hour weekend anti-drunk driving course.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE (7233), or text “START” to 88788 for safe, confidential support.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

