Every Netflix Original Series Cancelled So Far In 2021

Netflix just announced that it was cancelling yet another of its original series today. This time, the unlucky show was festive romcom Dash & Lily, produced by Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy, which debuted in November 2020. Over the past couple of years, the streaming giant has become particularly ruthless in removing any productions that are underperforming, so it’s easy to lose track of which ones have already been axed in 2021.

Here’s a list of every single Netflix original series that has been cancelled over the past 10 months. A lot of them are shows that, for whatever reason, never made a major impact on subscribers and so disappeared without much fanfare. However, other cancellations came as major shocks and were met with fury and despair from adoring fans. In total, 16 series have been given the boot in 2021 so far. Here they are:

Dash & Lily

Hit & Run

Grand Army

Cursed

Emily’s Wonder Lab

Bonding

The Crew

Mr. Iglesias

Country Comfort

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

#blackAF

Jupiter’s Legacy

La Révolution

Monarca

The Duchess

The Irregulars

Netflix has specifically cleared out a lot of its sitcom programming this year, with two high-profile comedies not making it past their debut seasons: Kevin James vehicle The Crew and Jamie Foxx’s big return to the sitcom world, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Meanwhile, multi-cam comedy Mr. Iglesias and adult comedy-drama Bonding managed two seasons before being nixed.

Elsewhere, a bunch of heavily marketed, expensive dramas bit the bullet this year, too. The internet was shocked, for instance, when flashy superhero show Jupiter’s Legacy was quietly cancelled. Netflix will, however, be moving forward with other Mark Millar adaptations instead. Sherlock Holmes reimagining The Irregulars was another surprise cancellation, given that it managed to beat Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the Nielsen ratings.

Did Netflix axe any of your favorites this year? Which shows were unfairly cut short? Let us know your opinions in the comments.