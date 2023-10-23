‘Everyone involved is really wishing for another season’: The biggest obstacle facing Disney Plus’ hit new horror comedy is its own content purge

Having survived the bespoke cull that saw two out of the three fantastical reboots of established properties pulled from the release schedule and cast out into the ether or nothingness after shooting had already been finished, maybe Disney Plus’ Goosebumps is within its rights to be eying a renewal.

The Spiderwick Chronicles finally pitched up at Roku months after being ditched by the Mouse House, but Captain Nemo origin story Nautilus remains without a home, and that’s without even bothering to mention the raft of costly originals the company has erased entirely from existence months and in some cases even weeks after they premiered.

It’s an encouraging sign that Disney touted Goosebumps as one of its biggest premieres in years that doesn’t hail from either Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but producer Rob Letterman wisely refused to get ahead of himself in an interview with The Direct.

“I mean, I wish it was up to us. I wish we could just greenlight everything we wanted. I wish that’s how it was…”

Fellow producer Nicholas Stoller echoed those sentiments, because the evidence is there that you can’t bank on anything being renewed on Disney Plus that isn’t an MCU or Star Wars original.

“The one thing I’ve learned in this industry is you just never know anything. You know you have to make the best thing possible and hope people respond. And so I mean, I loved making this. I love working with Rob. I love working with everyone on the show. And I really, really love Disney, and Sony is fantastic. But I really hope we get another season. This was really fun. Everyone involved is really wishing for another season. And there’s a lot of story to tell. And we have a lot of hooks in there to tee up if we get lucky enough to do another season. So fingers crossed, you know.”

It’s not an unreasonable hope by any stretch, although based on what’s happened over the last few months, you can never guarantee that Disney will go ahead and pull the trigger.