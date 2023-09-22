‘I will show you a much-upgraded version of everything’: The director of Disney’s record-breaking superhero series a lot more open to season 2 than its creator

Disney might be in full-blown cost-cutting mode with countless streaming exclusives paying the price as a result, but it would be in everybody’s interest were record-breaking superhero series Moving renewed for a second season.

After all, critics and audiences have enthusiastically embraced the genre-bending blend of international espionage thriller, generational family drama, and high-octane origin story for youngsters with otherworldly abilities, which ended up becoming the most-watched Korean show in the history of both Disney Plus and Hulu.

Image via Disney Plus

Things may have hit a snag when creator Kang Full downplayed any hopes of an immediate revival following Moving‘s worldwide success, but director Park In-je took an altogether different approach in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. While he did echo Full’s sentiments, he also teased what he’d bring to the table were he invited back for a sophomore run of episodes.

“Kang Full has other titles that are within this universe that he’s built, under the titles of Bridge and Timing, so there’s a lot more story that’s already out there. There’s another one that he’s currently working on called Hidden. So, if there were to be a second season, it will be one of those. As I said before, everything was a first for me with this show — it being VFX heavy, the genre of romance and it having a lot of wire-work action, so on. So, if I were to helm the series once again, what I can say is that I will show you a much-upgraded version of everything you saw in season 1.”

Cancellations have heavily outnumbered renewals on Disney Plus recently, but having shattered existing benchmarks and only continued to grow in popularity after reaching a global audience, Moving is in with a high chance of returning if its creative mastermind signs off.