‘It is not certain’: The creator of Disney’s record-breaking superhero series that’s got nothing to do with Marvel downplays season 2 hopes

It wouldn’t be out of the question to say that Disney Plus leans a little too heavily on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars to power both its subscriber count and marquee episodic originals, although Moving has stated a case for emerging as one of the streaming service’s heavy hitters.

Embraced by audiences so tightly that it holds a near-perfect 98 percent user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the Korean genre-bender that deftly balances international espionage with superpowered shenanigans also smashed records as the most-watched Korean exclusive to ever premiere on either Disney Plus or Hulu.

Image via Disney Plus

With that in mind, it would be reasonable to assume the company would be banging down the door of its key creatives to plunge a second season into development as soon as possible. However, it doesn’t sound quite as straightforward as that, something alluded to by creator Kang Full in an interview with MMTG.

“The webtoon already has stories before and after the drama takes place. I think there is a possibility. It is not certain.”

As the creator of the source material, too, Full is the be-all and end-off in regards to the mythology, but he hardly sounded enthusiastic or supremely confident about Moving making its way back to screens. Let’s hope it does, because a group of spies fighting against shady forces to protect their children from being exploited for the unique abilities they inherited still has plenty of potential to carry on for at least another run or two should Disney demand it.