Just like Lucasfilm’s announcement that Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher would be reprising their iconic Star Wars roles for a brand-new Sequel Trilogy, fans were collectively left slack-jawed recently when yet another reunion was confirmed to be taking place in a galaxy far, far away.

According to Lucasfilm boss, Kathleen Kennedy, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen sharing a set for the first time in over 15 years for Obi-Wan Kenobi resulted in something quite special indeed. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Kennedy recalls the special moment clearly.

“The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited. They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles.”

Kennedy continues to describe Star Wars as the beginning of their careers which, while true for Christensen, is an arguably disingenuous take for McGregor, who had already established himself as an upcoming star thanks to his stellar performance in Danny Boyle’s critically acclaimed Trainspotting.

Regardless, it’s genuinely heartwarming to learn that both actors still hold each other in such high regard. The pair’s on-screen chemistry and fraught relationship in the Prequel Trilogy remains one of its high points, and more of that, while supported with superior writing, would go down an absolute treat.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled for release exclusively on Disney Plus in 2022.