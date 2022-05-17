Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be joining her husband in the Star Wars universe, as confirmed by McGregor himself.

Winstead has been cast in Ahsoka, the upcoming Disney Plus series about the titular former Jedi and rebel leader, played by Rosario Dawson. While Dawson’s role is public knowledge, as is that of Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Winstead’s remains a mystery. Hopefully, McGregor will spoil that next.

McGregor, Winstead’s husband and Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi, divulged her new gig in a recent interview. Although we don’t know her character, we now know that she begins filming shortly:

“My partner, Mary, is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario and she’s about to start.”

According to Vanity Fair, Lucasfilm has not yet announced Winstead’s casting, so we hope that Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t Obi the one in trouble — with the studio or his beau.

Winstead, 37, rose to prominence as a scream queen before moving on to more diverse projects. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World made her queen of the nerds, and now she’s queen of the mainstream, having starred in everything from FX’s Fargo to the DC superhero flick Birds of Prey.

Winstead and McGregor wed in April 2022. Now they’re married to Lucasfilm. Their son hasn’t been able to escape the tractor beam, either. “Our little boy has been born into this massive Star Wars family,” McGregor said. “He will either embrace it or really go the other way . . . Maybe he’ll be a Trekkie!”

Check out McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi, scheduled for release on May 27, and Winstead in Ahsoka, which is expected to drop in 2023.