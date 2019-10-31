Star Wars and Star Trek collide – in anecdote form, anyway. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ewan McGregor reflected back on the big announcement that he was returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi at August’s D23 convention, revealing that it was pretty overwhelming for him to be the focal point of so many adoring fans. In fact, it gave him, what he calls, a “William Shatner” moment.

The Scottish star, who is set to return as Obi-Wan in an upcoming Disney Plus show for the first time since 2006, explained to Kimmel that his experience echoed something the Captain Kirk actor talked about in one of his books. Clearly, McGregor is a bit of a Trekkie in secret.

“I had a William Shatner moment on there. William Shatner wrote a book called ‘Get a Life’ where he describes, his life was in a difficult place, and he went to his first convention. In his case, a Star Trek convention, and he was overwhelmed by this sense of love from the people and it changed his life. He wrote this book about it.”

Disney Releases 15 New Official Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though the news only came out a couple of months ago, McGregor has actually been in talks to make a comeback as Kenobi for all of four years. The actor admitted to feeling guilty and a bit embarrassed for having to lie anytime the press asked if he was ever going to reprise his Star Wars role. But I’m sure fans can forgive him for telling some white lies to preserve this awesome surprise.

Not much has been officially revealed about his series just yet, but we know that it will be set eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, meaning it’ll pick up with Kenobi living as a hermit on Tatooine as he watches over the young Luke Skywalker. Presumably, he’ll get caught up in some sort of thrilling adventure, but we’ve yet to find out what that is.

Production on the untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin in 2020.