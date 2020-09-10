Ewan McGregor Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Show Is A One-Off

Star Wars fans are getting ready to say “Hello there” again to Obi-Wan Kenobi when his much-hyped solo TV series eventually hits Disney Plus. However, we shouldn’t be expecting it to be an ongoing show starring the legendary Jedi Master. That’s because Ewan McGregor has confirmed that, as far as he knows, there’s only one season planned.

The Scottish actor – who first starred as Obi-Wan 21 years ago in The Phantom Menace – spoke to Entertainment Tonight to promote his new Apple TV series, Long Way Up. Naturally, the topic of the Kenobi show was discussed and McGregor made clear his excitement to get cracking on it, but said he believes it’ll only be a one-off. Though it doesn’t sound like this is a 100%, cast-iron fact.

“Spring next year we start. I’m really excited about it. It’s gonna be great, I think,” he said. “As I understand, it’s a standalone season. We’ll see. Who knows?”

The project was officially announced about a year ago at D23 2019 and will take place eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, so during the period when “Ben” Kenobi is watching over the young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Presumably some chain of events will occur, though, that reluctantly pulls him into another adventure.

No other story details have been revealed as yet, but that might be because the production has had some upheaval behind the scenes, with original showrunner Hossein Amini parting ways with Lucasfilm and being replaced by Joby Harold. Deborah Chow remains on board to direct.

Meanwhile, set photos have revealed that filming is beginning very soon. So, with any luck, we may see it sometime in 2021.

McGregor had a couple of vocal cameos in the Sequel Trilogy, but this will be his first on-screen appearance as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars universe since 2005. And seeing as it might just be a limited series, we’d better make the most of his return when it lands.