Ewan McGregor reveals he forgot how to do his Obi-Wan Kenobi voice

Thankfully the Jedi master is back in form and ready to deliver more epic dialogues in his iconic voice.

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor has played the iconic Star Wars character many times on the big screen, but as he hasn’t played the role in years, it took him a bit of time and practice to get back into the swing of things for the upcoming Disney Plus show.

During an interview with On Demand Entertainment, McGregor explained that when rehearsals first began for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series he wasn’t able to correctly emulate the character’s voice.

“When we came to do the actual scenes, I totally didn’t have his voice. I was just doing this vague, English voice, it sounded like a sort of school teacher or something. But it sadly didn’t sound like Alec Guinness, and it didn’t sound like Obi-Wan.”

The star explained that due to all the time he has spent away from the role, he no longer had the particular voice he used for the character. But thankfully the problem was resolved after he listened to recordings of the original Obi-Wan actor Alec Guinness as he was able to perfect his voice in time for the series to start filming.

Guinness was the first star to don the robe of Obi-Wan during the original Star Wars film A New Hope. McGregor portrayed the character years later in the prequel trilogy and will reprise the role once again in the upcoming series, which will effectively bridge the gap between trilogies in the timeline.

Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t just see McGregor reprise his role, as other prequel trilogy alums like Hayden Christensen, Joel Egerton, and Bonnie Piesse have also made a comeback to the franchise.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney Plus on May 27.