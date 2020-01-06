The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Hair At Golden Globes

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor appeared at the Golden Globes yesterday with a rather lengthy hairstyle. And along with co-star Margot Robbie from Birds of Prey, McGregor served in presenting the awards at the ceremony.

Observant onlookers have quickly pointed out though that the haircut looks awfully similar to that of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the youthful Jedi whom McGregor portrayed in the Star Wars prequel films. As a result, droves of fans have now begun freaking out over on Twitter.

After all, while striking, this similarity might not just be a coincidence. Such are the thoughts of numerous speculators. Specifically, it’s believed by some that filming has secretly begun for the Disney Plus series chronicling Obi-Wan, and below you can find just a few of the reactions on social media:

the entirety of sw twitter after seeing ewan’s obi wan hair tonight

pic.twitter.com/9PuDn7Ok3a — ava🧬 (@skkwalkrr) January 6, 2020

ewan has obi wan kenobi hair and IM NOT READY — dumb bitch with no intention of dying (@XlvieV) January 6, 2020

CAN'T STOP THINKING ABOUT EWAN'S HAIR… OBI WAN NATION RISE — marta (@qendryas) January 6, 2020

Ewan McGregor @ the Golden Globes. I see you Obi-wan #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jSHiam7YgB — TayWookie (@TayNookie) January 6, 2020

obi wan show coming up…… ewan mcgregor growing his hair out……. it is happening things are in motion — chris (@dykewolverine) January 6, 2020

EWAN HAS OBI WAN HAIR NOBODY MOVE pic.twitter.com/Vacanaqkvs — molly ‎⎊ (@poesgalaxy) January 6, 2020

EWAN MCGREGOR IS AT THE #GoldenGlobes AND HE HAS OBI-WAN KENOBI STYLED HAIR OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/vMrijhJU0j — ramsey (@tatooineknights) January 6, 2020

For several years now, in the midst of Star Wars standalone flicks such as Rogue One and Solo (which could potentially be getting a sequel), there’ve been rumors of an Obi-Wan movie or miniseries, and with the advent and success of the Disney Plus streaming service, a show following the Jedi Master was confirmed over the summer.

And while the actor has recently gained notoriety in his roles on productions such as Christopher Robin and Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep, he’ll forever be remembered for his part as Obi-Wan Kenobi, a crucial character in the Original Trilogy, portrayed there by Sir Alec Guinness, offering sage advice to Luke Skywalker.

In the prequels, meanwhile, as McGregor portrayed him, Obi-Wan was one of the most active and engaged figures. He was even heard speaking from beyond the grave in The Rise of Skywalker.

Regardless of whether or not the fans’ speculation on the current look of McGregor’s hair has any merit, we’re all pumped about the upcoming Obi-Wan series and will be sure to let you know as soon as any further updates arise.