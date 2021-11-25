Exclusive interview: Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos talk ‘Hanna’ Season 3

The third and final season of Hanna premiered on Prime Video yesterday, drawing the three-season arc to a close in suitably fitting and spectacular fashion. The only downside for fans is that they only got six episodes instead of the usual eight, but the increase in action, thrills and intrigue more than makes up for it.

The driving force behind the entire narrative has been the dynamic between Esmé Creed-Miles’ title hero and Mireille Enos’ Marissa Weigler, and how their relationship is constantly shifting. Once mortal enemies, the duo have since formed an uneasy alliance to take down the UTRAX program, albeit one that still feels as though it could shatter at any moment.

Now that Hanna Season 3 is available to stream, We Got This Covered can share our exclusive interview with Creed-Miles and Enos, which we’ve had to hold back for the spoilers given away by the stars, and you can check it out below.

Do you guys have any mixed emotions leaving the show behind? It’s been quite a journey over the last three years, but maybe now you can rest up a little bit now that you don’t have to do so much running, punching, shooting, and all the rest of it?

Mireille Enos: Yeah, because… from the very beginning, before I even fully signed on for the job, David Farr and I sat down and he talked me through the whole arc. So, I already knew from the beginning what the intention was for the story. So then, it doesn’t feel like anything’s been taken away, it just feels like we’ve gotten to complete what our intention was.

Esmé Creed-Miles: And the writing on this season was obviously so final that there was no cliffhanger left, you know? So I think it was… like, we were all prepared for it being… I knew Marissa was going to be die. And, you can’t have the show without Marissa. So, you know, I think… we all felt like this is the last time, and we had months to process that.

Season 3 is the most openly emotional and vulnerable we’ve seen Hanna, so was that a challenge for you to get to grips with playing the role a different way, having mostly internalized things across the first two seasons?

Esmé Creed-Miles: I don’t think it was a challenge. Like, that’s just the job. Of course, I think the biggest challenge of this job, in this occupation is just staying present for the duration of a show and, you know, trying to maintain a sense of your character throughout the process. So I think for me, it was just trying to navigate, I guess, the role as practically… as like, the practicality of playing someone like that. I don’t think I’m making any sense!

Across the three seasons, Marissa has evolved from Hanna’s mortal nemesis to a maternal figure, and the closest thing she’s got to family. So how much fun has that been for you to play opposite each other, especially when it looked for a while as though Marissa was so resentful towards everyone except herself?

Mireille Enos: It’s a wonderful journey. It was really fun to be the bad guy in Season 1, especially knowing that she was going to go through this transformation and, you know, and then learn to trust someone. Learn to be partners with someone, and teammates! I think it was a painful process for Marissa to let go of the reins a little bit, but it’s a really wonderful one.

Esmé Creed-Miles: I just, I love working with Mireille this season. And I just learned a lot from her, as like a person and an actress. And so, that was really fun, really lovely. Yeah, just really awesome. I hadn’t had like, in the other seasons, I felt like there was all these kinds of transient characters coming in and out and there was no, kind of anchor, and this season I felt like I had an anchor.

You’ve obviously put in a ton of hard work in your training for the action scenes. Do you see yourselves returning to that sort of territory and become an action hero again? Or will you be taking it easy with some light drama for a while?

Mireille Enos: I’m looking for something that’s a different energy, for me personally. You know, I’ve done a lot of like cops, and assassins, and CIA agents. And that’s been thrilling, but now I think I would like to do something a little different.

Esmé Creed-Miles: Yeah, yeah. For me, I’m just, you know, I don’t know what the future holds for me. But I mean, Marvel’s a great paycheck, so… I’m joking! I’m not joking…

Joking or not joking? Not everybody wants to be a superhero.

Esmé Creed-Miles: No, I am actually joking. I don’t… it’s not actually something that I’d really want to do. I think Scorsese was right when he said that they’re just not even films.

Mireille Enos: Did he say that?

Esmé Creed-Miles: Yeah, yeah.

Be careful, don’t let social media hear you say that!

Esmé Creed-Miles: Well, I mean it’s Scorsese! Scorcese said it!

Mireille Enos: You can piggyback on Scorsese.

Esmé Creed-Miles: Yeah, he’s like the legend of all film. You know, if Ricky Gervais can host the Golden Globes I think I can get away with it.

Do you think Hanna and Marissa deserve the endings that they got? Because they’ve both done good and bad things for good and bad reasons, and they know that, so do you thik they end up where they should have ended?

Esmé Creed-Miles: Did you deserve to die?

Mireille Enos: I mean, yeah! I don’t know that anyone deserves to have their life snatched, but she’s… everything that she does is in service of such a good cause. She’s left in a peaceful place at last.

Esmé Creed-Miles: I don’t know for Hanna. It’s like, you know, that was your boyfriend! Why did you go and do that? But then it’s also like, so many hot guys out there! She’s got to explore, so we’ll see.

That concludes our interview with Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos. Hanna Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon, and be sure to check out our chats with co-stars Ray Liotta and Dermot Mulroney, as well as creator David Farr.