Exclusive: ‘Succession’ star is both honored and terrified to join the cast for season 4

Annabeth Gish‘s back catalog is enviable. The actress has quite literally been everywhere ever since she got her start in the late ’80s coming-of-age classic Mystic Pizza. The latest addition to an impressive list that includes hits like The Haunting of Hill House, The West Wing and The X-Files, will see her join the perpetually dysfunctional Roy family in the fourth season of HBO’s Succession.

Gish’s role in the Emmy-winning satire dramedy has been kept under wraps, but the actress spoke to We Got This Covered about her experience, and the pressures of joining a project at the peak of its popularity.

Joining Succession has been “both an honor and terrifying at the same time,” the actress said. To join such a successful show, of which Gish is a fan herself, is a “gift,” but the other side of the coin is the intimidating responsibility that comes with being a part of such a talented and celebrated group.

“It was kind of, it’s already established, the success of it. So it’s a gift. But then, you better bring your A-game, you know, because you’re playing at the top. So it definitely keeps your cortisol levels high!”

The show, which is already being placed among television’s greatest, has enjoyed a type of consistency across three seasons that has become increasingly rare today. Season three left the Roy children powerless to stop their dad’s sale of the family company, after being back-stabbed by their mother, which means tensions will most definitely be running high at the start of season four.

Gish will have to navigate all that, but she’s got practice. “I’m a joiner, apparently!” she told We Got This Covered, speaking of her stints in a number of shows just as acclaimed as Succession. She isn’t easily intimidated.

Succession season four premieres on HBO March 26.