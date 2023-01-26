The ‘Succession’ season 4 trailer sees Roy family tensions at an all-time high, but where is Connor?

After three mind-melting seasons, which resulted in a truckload of recognition and acclaim, HBO’s ever-popular drama series Succession is finally about to enter its fourth season in the spring. And if the hype surrounding the Emmy-winning extravaganza wasn’t high enough before, then the fresh-faced season four trailer is about to up the ante in a huge way. From familial angst to unbridled greed, the stakes could not be higher for the dysfunctional Roy family.

The jaw-dropping premise regarding the sleeper hit’s fourth season centers around the familiar rivalry between the Roy siblings — namely, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman — and their father Logan. Interestingly enough, it’s the show’s popular rivalry that keeps thrill-seeking viewers coming back for more each year — although, it’s worth noting that Connor, the eldest Roy sibling, has seemingly faded into the background, with only a small shot of his wedding displayed in the trailer. And yet, this looks to be the most terrifying season as far as corruption and power are concerned.

Image via HBO

In the 94-second clip, the aforementioned rivalry is perfectly showcased, with all three siblings coexisting to prevent their power-hungry father from selling Waystar RoyCo, the family’s media conglomerate business, to GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson. And, in typical Succession fashion, several corrupted characters proved to be instrumental in making the big move happen. Of course, the entire plot is far from over in terms of twists and turns — which undoubtedly gives diehard fans plenty to look forward to when the show officially returns.

Based on the looks of the trailer, season four is set to deliver one of the wildest, most dysfunctional narratives in the history of modern television. For now, fans should catch up on all of the chaos by streaming seasons 1-3 of Succession, which are available now on HBO Max.