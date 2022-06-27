HBO’s Emmy award-winning drama Succession has begun production for season four, and there’s more drama ahead for the powerful family.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter along with new details about the upcoming season. For starters, it will be 10 episodes and a logline has been released revealing more about where the Roys will be when we see them again. The logline reads:

“The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The season three finale earned the show considerable praise as multiple plots came to a head. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) suffered a breakdown over the death of a waiter he blames himself for and his siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) lift him back up and console him.

In a move that’s been seasons in the making, the three Roy siblings come together to stand up against their domineering father only to realize that the company has been sold. Shiv was blindsided and betrayed by her husband Tom in a scene fit for a Shakespearean play, leaving the three of them decimated by the news. This change of alliances sets up a climactic battle to come in season four.

Cox didn’t seem overly concerned about the state of Waystar Royco, as he’s a man that always finds a way to persevere over his issues by sheer force of will. Said Cox, “He just keeps on going. And he’s a man of incredible reserve. He’s an extraordinary survivor — he has been all his life — and so I would not guarantee anything on that front, quite frankly.”

Succession is easily one of HBO’s biggest successes, and there’s now a connection between the Roys and the Star Wars universe. The Rogue One spinoff series Andor will have Succession composer Nicholas Britell scoring it. Britell won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music in 2019, and this adds another landmark accolade to his belt.