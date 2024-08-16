‘Expedition Bigfoot’ season 5 release date, confirmed

Expedition Bigfoot is a documentary series airing on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Travel Channel. It follows operations expert Bryce Johnson, primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor, Bigfoot researcher Ronny LeBlanc, and former military man Russell Acord as they utilize an advanced data algorithm to analyze over fifty years of Bigfoot sightings to nail down the most likely times and places to encounter the elusive (and likely mythical) creature.

The show has a decent audience score of 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, and reviews on IMDb praise it for its knowledgeable cast, the effort that goes into the show, the evidence-capturing methodology, the unbiased balance depicted between skeptics and believers, and the overall entertainment value.

Four seasons of the show have aired to date: season 1 consisted of eight episodes in 2019 and 2020, season 2 consisted of 14 episodes in 2021, season 3 consisted of 16 episodes in 2022, and season 4 consisted of eight episodes in 2023.

Season 5 has been rumored for a while but is now official. So, when will the episodes be released?

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

The first episode of season 5 has already been released and premiered on the Travel Channel on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10/9c and was made available on Amazon Prime a day later.

The new series has eight episodes, which will be released weekly. Episode 2 will premiere on Aug. 21, episode 3 will premiere on Aug. 28, episode 4 will premiere on Sep. 4, and so forth, with each one hitting Amazon the following day.

Viewers without cable can also watch the show on Philo, Fubo, or DirecTV Stream, and new subscribers can try all three of those services for free with trial offers.

Happy Bigfoot hunting!

