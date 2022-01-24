Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are feeling pent up at home. When you haven’t been able to visit any cool, new places for an extended amount of time, it’s only natural to experience a desire to travel! Some of these incredibly entertaining travel-themed shows on Netflix might just satisfy the wanderlust in you. These are some of Netflix‘s best options for travel TV shows.

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father

Shows on Netflix don’t make it past the first or second season if they’re not genuinely good. That’s how you know Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father is a success, since it has lasted for five seasons. The show is about a comedian who links up with his dad to travel to different locations. He’s a free-spirited, fun, carefree young man, while his father is on the cynical side. The way they handle their travels around the world is absolutely hilarious. When Whitehall is ready to drink up and party, his father is ready to call it a night.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

If you’re curious to uncover some of the most gorgeous vacation rentals around the globe, The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals on Netflix is certainly the show for you. Regardless of the budget you have, you’ll be able to lay eyes on some beautiful vacation rentals that might perfectly suit you and your needs and hopes. Three travelers get to enjoy their time visiting holiday rentals around the globe in order to share their expert insight about which ones are worth your time and money.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Although a lot of people know, love, and recognize Zac Efron from his time in the High School Musical movie franchise on the Disney Channel, but he’s moved on far past that and is doing some very interesting things on Netflix. His Netflix original show Down to Earth With Zac Efron showcases him enjoying food, drinks, and memorable experiences in different beautiful places around the globe. Becoming one with nature seems to be something he is totally intrigued by these days.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes

Just like The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes maintains a similar premise. The documentary-style show premiered in 2017 and follows Piers Taylor with Caroline Quentin as they experience tours of the world’s most luxurious and gorgeous houses. Taylor is an award-winning architect and Quentin is both an actress and property enthusiast. They play off each other‘s energy well in this show. Many of the homes featured in this show are worth tens of millions of dollars!

Dark Tourist

It’s fun to be a tourist, but it makes a difference depending on where you’re choosing to visit on your journey! In Dark Tourist, a journalist named David Farrier sheds light on a popular form of travel known as dark tourism. Instead of visiting popular sites and attractions that are known for happy or exciting things, he visits historical locations that are heavily associated with tragedy and death. This show definitely isn’t for everyone… especially people who aren’t fans of haunted houses. If you’re comfortable getting spooked on occasion, this show is absolutely perfect for you.

72 Dangerous Places to Live

Another cool travel show to check out on Netflix is called 72 Dangerous Places to Live. Its one and only season premiered in 2016 depicting some of the scariest and most haunting locations on planet earth. These dark and scary places are the last destinations you want to visit when it comes time to figure out where you want to permanently live. These 72 places are way too dangerous to try to raise your family! Even though these destinations aren’t safe enough to actually reside in, it’s intriguing to see what they look like through the help of this incredible TV show on Netflix.

Tales by Light

All three seasons of Tales by Light are filled with beautiful views and imagery that you simply don’t want to miss. Fortunately for Netflix subscribers, this show is totally available for streaming now. It gives viewers some insight into what happens behind the scenes with gorgeous photographs captured by some of the most talented Australian and North American photographers in existence today. You’ll be able to take note of how these photographers were able to capture some of their undeniably gorgeous photography.

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip

In 2017, Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip premiered as a documentary series. In each episode of the show, viewers get to watch Hollywood enjoy a road trip around Europe. Throughout his trip, he visits countless countries that are super prideful when it comes to their automotive history. Hollywood’s knowledge of automobiles and his driving skills come in handy during his road trip expedition. Along with seeing some beautiful European sites, he also learns more about manufacturing vehicles.

Twogether

One of the most interesting things about Twogether is the fact that it focuses on two men who are successfully able to become friends despite the fact that they have a language barrier. They speak two separate languages, yet they still travel to multiple destinations together on the suggestion of their dedicated fans. When their fans urge them to take trips to specific places, they put their language differences aside to enjoy the art of living a travel lifestyle together. Their reactions to the wonderful travel experiences are all caught on camera.

Instant Hotel

Instant Hotel is easily one of the best reality TV shows to binge-watch on Netflix because it is so beyond entertaining. Watching regular couples, families, and single folks arrange their homes into “instant hotels” for other people to stay in is half the fun. This show allows viewers to lay eyes on some of the most gorgeous Australian instant hotels that exist today. If you want to rent out one of these hotels for the weekend, a lot of them are available at affordable prices. Julia Ashworth and Luke Jacobz voice their brutal opinions about which instant hotel owners are doing the best… and which ones are missing the mark.