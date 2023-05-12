Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ costume comes under fire yet again, but for different reasons this time

In addition to Ezra Miller‘s extensive list of legal problems, which includes many instances in Hawaii, The Flash star’s costume never seems to escape criticism for long. And now, a photo of the actor on set in his costume, appearing all buffed and Hulk-like, has provoked some backlash from Redditors.

Reddit user @poison-me-dad published the image in question and wrote, “I love the overall look and aesthetics of this suit (aside from occasional wonky cowl) but buffed Ezra Miller is just weird lol.” Another user, @XXAzeritsXx, commented, “I just really dont like the suit, I hope it looks better in the movie but I doubt it.”

The bulkiness of The Flash’s outfit sparked a conversation on Reddit concerning the body types of actors, with one user expressing their opinion as follows: “This is why the shape the actor is in isn’t that important. As long as they’re not *out of shape*. They all wear muscle suits. Well, everyone except The Rock, apparently lol” while the other disagreed by stating that “It does matter tho because they gotta look good wearing the costume or it will look like the costume is wearing them instead. This flash suit is just CGI abomination. It looks so fake and bad”.

A Twitter user posted an image of another The Flash costume about this time last year, prompting criticism from disappointed fans. @NicsNerdroom posted pictures of the suit and said: “I’m so sorry, #TheFlash fans. You just can’t win with this character’s live-action adaptions. Between the CW’s garbage and Ezra Miller’s awful performance (who also genuinely needs to be fired) to this monstrosity of a costume. Quite possibly the ugliest I’ve ever seen for a CBM.”

I’m so sorry, #TheFlash fans. You just can’t win with this character’s live action adaptions. Between the CW’s garbage and Ezra Miller’s awful performance (who also genuinely needs to be fired) to this monstrosity of a costume. Quite possibly the ugliest I’ve ever seen for a CBM. https://t.co/SSLh4LdwmS — Nic🐻 (@NicsNerdroom) May 24, 2022

So, while The Flash fans seem to expect the upheaval of rooting for their hyper-fast superhero and the man who plays him, they’d settle for a less controversial costume instead.