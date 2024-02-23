‘Fairly OddParents: A New Wish’ release window, cast, and more

Your wish has been granted! Throw your magic wands into the air and cheer, Fairy OddParents fans, as Nickelodeon has announced that the fairly old franchise is returning for a brand-new show. One of the longest-running animated series in the children’s network’s history, The Fairy OddParents first introduced family audiences to Timmy Turner and his colorfully coiffed fairy godparents Cosmo and Wanda way back in 2001, before the show concluded after 172 episodes 16 years later in 2017.

But you didn’t think that was going to be the last we’d see of this franchise, did you? Not in this enlightened age of reboots and relaunches. Sure enough, Nickelodeon is now moving forward with a sequel/spinoff series, imaginatively titled Fairy OddParents: A New Wish. This is the second offshoot of the parent series, following 2022’s live-action reimagining Fairy Oddparents: Fairly Odder, which appears to remain a one-season wonder. Wish to know all about A New Wish? Well, POOF, here you go…

What is Fairly OddParents: A New Wish about?

Prepare to say goodbye to Timmy Turner, as A New Wish will introduce a new kid for Cosmo and Wanda to grant wacky wishes for in endless attention-retaining 10-minute segments. As per Deadline, the new protagonist is Hazel Wells, a 10-year-old who moves to the big city of Dimmadelphia (we’re out of Dimmsdale here, people!) because of her dad’s new job. On top of getting used to a different environment, Hazel is also adjusting to life without her brother, Anthony, who’s left for college. Feeling lonely and unsure of herself, Hazel will find just the friends she needs in the pink and green-haired neighbors next door, who might just be her new fairy godparents.

Who is in Fairly OddParents: A New Wish voice cast?

Image via Nickelodeon

I know what you want to know: will Cosmo and Wanda sound the same as they did in the original series? The answer to that is a big, fat yes as both Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee are back to reprise their roles. That’s no surprise as the pair have managed to appear in all variations of the franchise to date. They even had cameos in the live-action Grow up, Timmy Turner! movie trilogy, which otherwise saw Jason Alexander and Cheryl Hines replace them.

With Timmy not in A New Wish, Tara Strong won’t be returning to lead the series. Instead, Hazel Wells will be portrayed by Ashleigh Crystal Hairston. Hairston is an incredibly prolific voice actress and comedian whose prior credits include Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Comedy Bang Bang, and Disney’s Avengers Assemble. Hairston also serves as co-executive producer on the show, alongside David Stone (Teen Titans GO!), Lindsay Katai (Infinity Train), Daniel, Abramovici (The Peanuts Movie), Fred Seibert (Adventure Time), and franchise creator Butch Hartman.

When is Fairly OddParents: A New Wish releasing?

Image via Nickelodeon

The good news is that, just like when Cosmo and Wanda grant a wish and it happens instantly, the announcement of A New Wish is shortly to be followed by the show itself. The 20-part first season is set to air on Nickelodeon this spring. International fans, don’t worry, they haven’t forgotten about you either, as it’s been confirmed that the spinoff will stream on Netflix overseas at some point later in 2024.