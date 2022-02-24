Here’s your first look at live-action Timmy Turner in ‘Fairly OddParents’

The trailer and the first look at live-action Timmy Turner in the upcoming Paramount Plus series, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, were released today in anticipation of the series premiere next month.

Fairly Odder is focusing on a different Turner this time around, but it looks like a grown-up Timmy, played by Caleb Pierce, will be making an appearance — how could he not? Wanda and Cosmo were his Fairly Oddparents first, after all.

As a child, Turner grew up with Fairy God, or Fairly OddParents that made his wishes come true — even if those wishes weren’t precisely what he was looking for after he got them. We all grew up wishing we had a Cosmo and a Wanda of our own after watching all of Turners’ wins, losses, and hilarious mishaps.

The synopsis for The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder reads as follows:

“Picking up years after the original series ended, the new series will follow Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian ‘Viv’ Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Ragland, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda.”

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder is set to premiere on Paramount Plus on March 31 for a 13 episode run. You can watch The Fairly Oddparents on Paramount Plus now.