The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Being Accused Of Queerbaiting

Last Friday’s second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally reunited Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the premiere kept the title characters apart. And it wasted no time in having a lot of fun with their odd-couple bond. Emphasis on the word couple as, right off the bat, the show is already being accused of queerbaiting, something that’s been levelled at the MCU many times before now.

Previously, a subset of Marvel fans got very angry over the way Steve Rogers and Bucky’s friendship was brushed under the rug in Avengers: Endgame, with many feeling strongly that the characters had been coded as having a romantic attachment to each other. Now, the same thing is starting to happen with Falcon. Episode 2 saw Sam and Bucky forced to attend “couple’s therapy” where they were tasked with intimacy exercises like holding each other’s gazes and sitting in an interlocking position.

You don’t have to dig deep to find the homoerotic undertones here and it stings for some fans who are not impressed with the “very blatant” queerbaiting.

Wandavision proved that the classic family sitcom format wasn’t dead. The Falcon & The Winter Soldier proved that classic queerbaiting wasn’t dead. — ⋆✺ mary ✺⋆ (@TheAnimatedEmo) March 27, 2021

Is Falcon and the Winter Soldier queerbaiting? Yes. Will I continue to watch it and hold on to every little crumb? Also yes. — wallace (@wallaceEtc) March 28, 2021

Falcon & Winter Soldier is hella queerbaiting us. They literally had them scissor during a couples therapy session this week!! This show is so boring and if they don't kiss by the end I'm gonna set myself on fire. — Taryn Gomez (@taryngmz) March 27, 2021

Does it still count as queerbaiting when we *know* the characters will never be queer? Watching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, my answer is a resounding Yes. https://t.co/JDFIKvXnv7 — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) March 29, 2021

nice to see now that supernatural is over and theres a huge queerbaiting vacuum, falcon and the winter soldier is enthusiastically volunteering to take its place 🤔 — creature apologist (@xxiiyu) March 26, 2021

I’m really trying to enjoy The Falcon and the Winter Soldier but the queerbaiting in last night’s episode made me puke in my mouth a little. Also, the villains’ motives are really vague?? Idk man. — Rose ⚔️ (@swordlesbi) March 27, 2021

I feel like Falcon and the winter soldier is queerbaiting the shit out of me rn and I’m not sure how to feel about it lol — nick/ rémy rattatouille🖇🤡🤠🐀 (@SftboiledEggman) March 26, 2021

I mean I know Falcon in the Winter Soldier is queerbaiting but it's grade A Marvel queerbaiting so of course I'm lapping that shit up like a tasty valpolicella pic.twitter.com/er0BnSTqnX — GN Chevalier 🥖🌹 (@gnchevalier) March 27, 2021

the second ep of falcon and winter soldier was definitely a bit heavy with the queerbaiting but i love the dynamic and banter between bucky and sam so it was fun anyway lol — 🤍🌧 (@xingkais) March 29, 2021

Episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: either Disney are genuinely setting up a Sam/Bucky relationship or we're in for a season of blatant queerbaiting. I think we can guess which way this'll go. — Dr Zee (@Moon0nASpoon) March 29, 2021

i genuinely wish i could watch falcon and the winter soldier but it kind of sucks ass knowing that my favorite character's plot was ruined because of queerbaiting and he'll never be back lol — ♡ dave ♡ (@lawfuIgood) March 29, 2021

i thought i could watch falcon and winter soldier and be normal about but i was not prepared for this level of queerbaiting — mads (@ratvibez) March 28, 2021

I am so torn on the Falcon and Winter Soldier series. On the one hand, these two characters who have been horribly underserved in the MCU thus far are finally getting the attention they deserve. But on the other hand, there is extensive, very blatant queerbaiting. — Amorena, Nina, Arran (They/Them) (@AmorenaNobile) March 27, 2021

Of course, there’s a vague possibility that Marvel are genuinely teasing a Sam/Bucky relationship, but it’s pretty unlikely.

It’s not 2010 anymore, people.

Damn I love the Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far but they lean hard in the queerbaiting like it’s 2010 🙄 — Loke ✨ (@Lokenstein) March 26, 2021

Marvel fans are holding out hope that the show will supply us with some sort of LGBTQ+ representation, with a few folks wondering if Bucky will come out as bisexual. One line from the premiere, which involved him mentioning seeing a lot of tiger pictures on Tinder, has been interpreted as a possible hint at his sexuality, while it’s also been rumored that the studio is considering going in this direction with the character. However, MCU lovers have been burned too many times before now to get their hopes up.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier airs its third episode out of six this Friday, April 2nd on Disney Plus.