The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Want A Sam/Bucky Romance

The MCU has spoiled its fans rotten over the past 13 years, but something it’s really failed at serving up is some proper LGBTQ+ representation. To be fair to Marvel, they are working on correcting that, with the likes of Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder confirmed to feature queer leading characters. But it’s so long overdue that fans are hoping that maybe The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might prove to be the one to break some ground first and give us a romance between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

The Disney Plus series premiere kept the title heroes apart but episode 2 quickly paired them up and got a lot of mileage out of their odd-couple bond. And this has inspired MCU lovers to call for the duo to become a couple for real going forward. Here’s just some of what’s going around about the topic on social media.

They’re literally using common romantic tropes.

And this is an actual screenshot from the show.

To be honest, hopes are low that Marvel will really follow through with this chemistry, but you’ve still gotta have hope, right?

They said what they said.

Anyone claiming that Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan wouldn’t be comfortable portraying their characters as a couple is clearly plain wrong.

Remember, Sharon Carter’s joining the series soon, and some are praying that she won’t be made into a love interest for one of the boys.

The issue of queerbaiting is a major one in the MCU and a lot of fans don’t have much faith that Sam and Bucky will actually become a couple. Instead, many are calling for the duo to still come out as queer but just not end up together. The most important thing here is the increased representation.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reaches its third episode (out of six) this Friday, April 2nd on Disney Plus.

