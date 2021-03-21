Home / tv

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Can’t Believe Tony Stark Didn’t Pay The Avengers

One of the biggest takeaways from the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wasn’t Sam Wilson willingly giving up Steve Rogers’ shield to a museum only to be stabbed in the back by the government after they went ahead and introduced their own Captain America anyway, but the fact that he’s broke.

Despite saving the world on multiple occasions and being a key member of the Avengers, Sam couldn’t even convince a bank manager to give him and his sister a loan, even though he’s essentially a globally recognized celebrity. It’s not something that’s ever been brought up much during the entire existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it turns out Earth’s Mightiest Heroes don’t get paid for their efforts.

The team may have been bankrolled and funded by a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist who designed and built all of their technology and gave them a place to live, but Tony Stark’s benevolence didn’t stretch so far as to pay his teammates a salary. Naturally, the internet had thoughts about this, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

When you think about it, if the various members of the team felt that they weren’t being financially compensated well enough, then they could have refused to join the fight unless they were being paid the right amount to make it worth their while, which opens up an entirely different can of worms that the studio would probably rather you didn’t think about too much. In any case, it’s an interesting little tidbit that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped on fans and hopefully we get more like it in the weeks to come.

