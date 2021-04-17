Home / tv

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Are Wondering If Steve Rogers Is Alive Or Dead

The penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier laid a lot of narrative groundwork, with the opening clash between Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker kicking things off with a bang, before the rest of the running time focused largely on the narrative and thematic undertow as opposed to the action-packed pyrotechnics.

That’s all set to change next week, though, with the finale setting the table for an epic conclusion. Sam got his own training montage, and it’s safe to assume that his surprise package from the Wakandans is going to be a Captain America costume all of his own, despite his intense conversation with Isiah Bradley creating even more self-doubt for the soon to be ex-Falcon.

We also got The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s first post-credits sequence, with Walker hammering his own shield into shape, and after his meeting with surprise guest Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina de la Fontaine, it’s looking as though he’ll be making it out of the series alive to return as a full-blown bad guy somewhere down the line.

However, one of the major talking points from this week’s episode was Sam and Bucky’s constant references to Steve Rogers being gone. It hasn’t been confirmed whether the original Cap has died or he’s simply retired to live the quiet life, but as you can see from the reactions below, fans are wondering what it all means given how frequent and heavy-handed the mentions were.

There’s no doubt going to be some fans crossing their fingers for a surprise Chris Evans cameo, which feels very unlikely at this stage. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Sam Wilson’s show now, and the MCU’s new Captain America is set to finally step into the limelight, save the day from the bad guys and bask in the adulation that comes with his newfound status.

