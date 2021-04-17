The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Are Wondering If Steve Rogers Is Alive Or Dead

The penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier laid a lot of narrative groundwork, with the opening clash between Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker kicking things off with a bang, before the rest of the running time focused largely on the narrative and thematic undertow as opposed to the action-packed pyrotechnics.

That’s all set to change next week, though, with the finale setting the table for an epic conclusion. Sam got his own training montage, and it’s safe to assume that his surprise package from the Wakandans is going to be a Captain America costume all of his own, despite his intense conversation with Isiah Bradley creating even more self-doubt for the soon to be ex-Falcon.

We also got The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s first post-credits sequence, with Walker hammering his own shield into shape, and after his meeting with surprise guest Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina de la Fontaine, it’s looking as though he’ll be making it out of the series alive to return as a full-blown bad guy somewhere down the line.

However, one of the major talking points from this week’s episode was Sam and Bucky’s constant references to Steve Rogers being gone. It hasn’t been confirmed whether the original Cap has died or he’s simply retired to live the quiet life, but as you can see from the reactions below, fans are wondering what it all means given how frequent and heavy-handed the mentions were.

Spoilers for #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier Am I the only one totally on the edge of my seat waiting for an answer of if Steve is still alive or not? Why do they always gotta fiddle around with our heartstrings the way they do? — Ricky Costa (@rickyQcosta) April 10, 2021

saying steve is gone is not helping my delusion of thinking he is still alive #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier — jenna (@oswaldaae) April 16, 2021

It’s really fun for me to imagine @ChrisEvans’ Steve Rogers growing old in a comfy Indiana cabin, flipping on the news in 2024. He just watches the events of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier play out and thinks “Ahhh, it’s all a part of the journey,” and sips his tea. — Joshwa Walton (@joshwawalton) April 15, 2021

The amount of times they said that steve Rogers was GONE in this scene. I can't 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZZcS7xctLj — Grag Ahse (@AhseGrag) April 16, 2021

// #TFATWS SPOILERS \#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier

me trying to see if bucky’s dog tags are actually steve’s pic.twitter.com/rSYN2UKGMR — ‎⎊ JOHN WALKER HATE PAGE ⍟ (@lokiislit) April 16, 2021

SO Y’ALL THINK STEVE IS STILL ALIVE IN #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier BUT YALL FORGOT ABOUT THIS SCENE IN FFH?? pic.twitter.com/1mcCKevg2f — K I / G O 🇺🇬 (@thekigozimusazi) March 12, 2021

did anyone else pick up on sam saying "a thing you and steve WILL never understand" that's future tense bitches ergo steve rogers is alive #thefalconandthewintersoldier pic.twitter.com/QEcSY3Hi5p — Denise TFATWS SPOILERS (@basicdeangirl) March 27, 2021

alive steve rogers for a good luck#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/awcsgtEfgE — kristina | a fan account (@mylulllabies) March 19, 2021

Until I see a Stars and Stripes funeral, Steve Rogers is still alive in my book https://t.co/ZXSXJexvhh — buck – spoilers (@buckybabez) April 17, 2021

There’s no doubt going to be some fans crossing their fingers for a surprise Chris Evans cameo, which feels very unlikely at this stage. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Sam Wilson’s show now, and the MCU’s new Captain America is set to finally step into the limelight, save the day from the bad guys and bask in the adulation that comes with his newfound status.