MCU Fans Freaking Out Over [SPOILERS] Cameo In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Prior to the release of the fifth and penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we’d been promised that it would feature a big cameo. Specifically, it’d be a famous face playing a key Marvel comics character we’d yet to meet in the MCU. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened and you can read on to find out who it was.

Following John Walker’s dishonorable discharge from the military, the former Captain America is approached by a mysterious – but clearly powerful – female figure who introduces herself as Contessa Valentina de la Fontaine (as played by Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus). She seemed to know everything there was to know about him and encouraged Walker to continue on his vigilante path. It appears that she has some vested interest in him, too.

Yes, Louis-Dreyfus has joined the MCU, and it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of her in the future of the franchise. Though we knew to expect a cameo, the sitcom icon’s appearance still came out of left field and the internet is freaking out over both the actress boarding the Marvel universe and also the potential for her character going forward, as you can see below.

Been watching a lot of Seinfeld recently, so seeing Julia Louis-Dreyfus pop up in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier really felt like an insane crossover — Matthew LeBrun (@mangatanga94) April 16, 2021

the way they had julia louis-dreyfus show up as madame hydra completely out of nowhere is so fucking funny pic.twitter.com/uoCgJA7LMQ — jake! | tfatws spoilers (@jemmaswanda) April 16, 2021

My face when Julia Louis-Dreyfus shows up pic.twitter.com/EnmBHWkrBz — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) April 16, 2021

It turns out all you need to do to meet Julia Louis-Dreyfus is decapitate someone with Captain America’s shield. Good to know.

you’re telling me john walker just threw a temper tantrum and then he got to meet julia louis-dreyfus? that’s all it takes? pic.twitter.com/KTzINEBTzD — Our Current Obsession Podcast (@Ourcurrent_pod) April 16, 2021

Let the “Julia Louis-Dreyfus is Mephisto” theories commence!

y’all better not pull this stuff with ms julia louis-dreyfus #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/A3kYJS35Wu — Pop Culture Enthusiast🎬 (@starsuperwars) April 16, 2021

But of course she’s not Mephisto. In actual fact, Valentina is a complex character in Marvel lore. She was a long-term S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and love interest to Nick Fury, though it was later revealed that she was a sleeper Russian operative and the new Madame Hydra. That could spell major repercussions for the MCU, then. Is HYDRA back?

I am so hyped for Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. She is going to make this character ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/k2E2QOla0d — Leith Skilling #BlackLivesMatter (@LeithSkilling) April 16, 2021

She made a great first impression.

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier Spoilers and I'm also excited to see more of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (that's a mouthful) even if it wasn't who I was expecting or know that much of the character

she made a great first impression pic.twitter.com/pEaAlmMLan — flwerkyd is vibing🌻☕ (@flwerkyd) April 16, 2021

Perfect casting.

– Julia Louis-Dreyfus is perfect casting for Madame Hydra omgpic.twitter.com/RlqYZGyt3J — alex (@KorraLarson) April 16, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier concludes with its sixth and final episode next week on Disney Plus.