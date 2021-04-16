Home / tv

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over [SPOILERS] Cameo In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

By 1 hour ago
x

Prior to the release of the fifth and penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldierwe’d been promised that it would feature a big cameo. Specifically, it’d be a famous face playing a key Marvel comics character we’d yet to meet in the MCU. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened and you can read on to find out who it was.

Following John Walker’s dishonorable discharge from the military, the former Captain America is approached by a mysterious – but clearly powerful – female figure who introduces herself as Contessa Valentina de la Fontaine (as played by Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus). She seemed to know everything there was to know about him and encouraged Walker to continue on his vigilante path. It appears that she has some vested interest in him, too.

Yes, Louis-Dreyfus has joined the MCU, and it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of her in the future of the franchise. Though we knew to expect a cameo, the sitcom icon’s appearance still came out of left field and the internet is freaking out over both the actress boarding the Marvel universe and also the potential for her character going forward, as you can see below.

It turns out all you need to do to meet Julia Louis-Dreyfus is decapitate someone with Captain America’s shield. Good to know.

Let the “Julia Louis-Dreyfus is Mephisto” theories commence!

  MORE FROM THE WEB

But of course she’s not Mephisto. In actual fact, Valentina is a complex character in Marvel lore. She was a long-term S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and love interest to Nick Fury, though it was later revealed that she was a sleeper Russian operative and the new Madame Hydra. That could spell major repercussions for the MCU, then. Is HYDRA back?

Get ready for another iconic Marvel villain.

She made a great first impression.

Perfect casting.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier concludes with its sixth and final episode next week on Disney Plus.

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

