The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 5 Features A Secret Marvel Cameo

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just aired its fourth episode this Friday, and it teed up next week’s outing to be a hugely important chapter in the series. But the penultimate installment of the show won’t just be a big deal because the plot’s heating up. A new report is pointing to a major cameo being on the horizon, too, and it’s someone we’ve never met in the MCU before.

Showrunner Malcolm Spellman has been teasing a new face being introduced into the franchise in next week’s episode, describing them as “a very, very grounded character” whose “personality is so strong.” Don’t worry, though, as this isn’t just another case like Paul Bettany trolling us all with his WandaVision cameo talk. /Film has followed up on Spellman’s comments and promised that he’s on the level and there really is a big cameo coming.

According to the outlet, this individual is “an existing Marvel Comics character” but they haven’t featured in the MCU before and are not expected “to appear in an upcoming film.” They’ll be played by “a well known performer,” though, and going by Spellman’s teases, this unknown guest star must’ve put in a heck of a performance for him to hype up their appearance like this.

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s hard to say who this mystery character could be, but we may be able to guess what their role in the plot is. The Power Broker has been referenced throughout the series so far. He’s a shadowy crime boss who was behind the re-engineered super soldier serum and is dangerous enough to be someone both Karli Morgenthau and Zemo don’t want to cross. There’s a high chance we’ll finally find out who they are in episode 5, and both the character and the actor playing them will apparently be familiar to fans.

In any case, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has just two outings left to go. Don’t miss it when it continues next Friday, April 16th on Disney Plus.