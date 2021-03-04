Paul Bettany Finally Reveals Big WandaVision Cameo He’s Been Teasing For Weeks

Tomorrow marks the final episode of WandaVision, and there are still a huge number of unanswered questions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first episodic series to tie up before the credits roll. The show needs to bring closure to Wanda Maximoff’s arc, deal with Agatha Harkness and figure out what happens to the twins seeing as they’re not technically real, and neither is their father for that matter.

Not only that, but it also has to provide the direct connective tissue to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that we’ve been promised for well over a year, while Monica Rambeau, Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo are all still very much in play. Then there’s the top secret MCU cameo that Paul Bettany’s been teasing for weeks, one that’s launched a thousand online theories.

Bettany said it’s an actor he’s never worked with before, leading to all sorts of potential candidates being floated including Charles Xavier, Doctor Strange, Baron Mordo, Mephisto, Magneto and more. However, in a new interview, the actor confirmed that WandaVision‘s surprise guest star is none other than… Paul Bettany.

“You know when you think something is going to be funny, and you say it? And then you actually panic about it? Because that’s what I did. Fans started guessing about who it might be, and they were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart. And I was thinking, ‘My god that’s a good idea!’. And they’re going to be so disappointed when they find out it’s me.”

It turns out he was having a laugh when he first made the comments, and he was referring to WestView’s Vision going up against S.W.O.R.D.’s Vision the whole time, with the 49 year-old admitting that things may have gotten out of hand.

Of course, this is still the MCU we’re talking about, so there’s every chance Bettany could be going full Inception and teasing himself as the cameo only for it to be revealed as someone else altogether. Luckily, there’s not long left until we get an answer, with the WandaVision finale premiering in less than twelve hours.