Tom Holland Jokes That He’s The Secret WandaVision Cameo

There are only two episodes of WandaVision left, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus exclusive has always tended to answer a handful of questions from the previous weeks, only to end by posing many more.

The approach has clearly worked wonders so far, with the streaming service crashing just after midnight last Friday when everyone tried to watch the latest outing from the second it was added to the content library. Indeed, it’s taken seven episodes to find out who the real villain of the piece is, with Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness revealed to be the one pulling Wanda’s strings, and she even got to sing her own evil theme song for good measure.

Paul Bettany has teased on several occasions that there’s at least one more huge cameo on the way as well, which sees the actor sharing the screen with someone he’s wanted to work with for a long time. Of course, the 49 year-old has already collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business during his lengthy and distinguished career, and knowing how WandaVision operates, it’s surely not going to be something the fans will see coming.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a new interview, Tom Holland professed his love for the show and admitted that he’s never actually worked directly with Bettany, joking that the secret cameo could end up being Spider-Man.

“I’m obsessed with it. It’s my favorite Marvel thing I’ve ever seen. I’ve never worked with Paul. We’ve never been on set together, so it could be me. Oh, do you know what, don’t have a Scooby to who it might be, I really don’t. And I don’t want to say it in case I’m right, and people think I spoiled it. Because people think I have inside information. So I’m going to have to keep my mouth shut there. I honestly haven’t a clue who it might be.”

Magneto has been trending lately as fans cross their fingers in the hopes of seeing Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender, but one theory that makes a lot of sense is that Agatha’s mysterious husband Ralph will be played by someone very well known, and it could ultimately be revealed that he’s the heavily rumored Mephisto, but we’ll just have to wait and see.