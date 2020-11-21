The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Merch Seemingly Spoils Sharon Carter’s Role

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has finally completed shooting and will air on Disney+ sometime in the first half of 2021. It’s been a longer than expected wait for fans eager to see the consequences of Steve Rogers’ deciding to pass the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson.

Along the way, we’ve learned quite a bit about the show. We know that the US Government isn’t happy about Sam Wilson being the new Captain America and have their own candidate lined up. This is Wyatt Russell’s John Walker (aka U.S. Agent), who fans of the comics will know isn’t the most stable supersoldier around. Now one more piece of the puzzle might have fallen into place with the emergence of some leaked merchandise.

Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter has been confirmed to return for some time – making this her first MCU appearance since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. We last saw her helping Steve Rogers’ team in that movie, hinting that the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent might have also become a fugitive. This seems to be hinted at in this merch, which shows her with “WANTED” written across her face.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Merch May Spoil Sharon Carter's Role 1 of 4

This is a bit of a mystery, as those that sided with Rogers during Civil War seem to have been pardoned after Infinity War. Though apparently Sharon Carter was a victim of the Snap and was resurrected in 2023 during the finale of Endgame. Perhaps this means that any outstanding ‘criminal’ activity on her record hasn’t yet been expunged – or maybe she’s continued to commit acts of insurrection against the government.

Whatever the case, it’ll be interesting to see what her relationship with our two leads will be – and she may shed more light on Rogers’ decision to remain in the past with her grandmother after returning the Infinity Stones.

Let’s hope we get a The Falcon and The Winter Soldier trailer soon to clear up some of these mysteries.