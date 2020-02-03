First Falcon And The Winter Soldier Footage Debuts During Super Bowl

It’s already the biggest brand in the movie business, but now the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking to dominate the small screen, too. After all, the MCU is one of the key selling points of Disney Plus, and with the films and TV shows set to be linked closer than ever before, it’d be wise for Marvel fans to be sure they keep up with all of the many series headed to the streaming platform.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight are still a bit far out, of course, but WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will all be here sooner rather than later. And with the latter in particular, we know that it’s been in production for some time now, with Kari Skogland behind the camera and John Wick creator Derek Kolstad heavily involved in the writing process. It’s an exciting duo of talent, especially when coupled with leads Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, and now, we finally have our first look at the show thanks to the promo above, which debuted during the Super Bowl tonight and also includes glimpses at the aforementioned WandaVision and Loki.

Unfortunately, it’s not the meatiest preview, especially since it has to share the spotlight with the other aforementioned shows, but as our first real glimpse of what Marvel’s been cooking up for us, it should be enough to get folks buzzing. After all, it’s nice to see the titular heroes back in action following Endgame and as the first of the MCU TV series headed to Disney Plus, it certainly looks promising.

As expected, the promo doesn’t reveal any plot details, but we already know that the main thrust will revolve around the government’s resistance to Sam Wilson taking on the Captain Americ mantle, after Steve gave him his shield last time we saw him. And with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set to be with us this August, it shouldn’t be too much longer now before Marvel really opens the floodgates and shows it off.