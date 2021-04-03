The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Theory Says That [SPOILERS] May Be The Power Broker

We’re now halfway through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but we’re still a long way away from seeing the show’s major plot threads getting wrapped up, and the third episode certainly threw up a couple of surprises.

After all, the marketing wouldn’t have led anyone to guess that Sam and Bucky would end up breaking Zemo out of prison, with the trio forming a tenuous alliance to unravel the mystery behind the Flag Smashers and their mysterious benefactor. Given that he’s clearly someone not to be trusted, though, the Baron will no doubt have his own nefarious intentions in mind and end up betraying the title duo at some stage.

We also saw the return of Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter, the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent now hiding out in Madripoor after being branded an enemy of the state alongside Sam and Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War. This week’s episode may have been titled “Power Broker,” but unfortunately, we didn’t find out the identity of the villain. Or did we?

A new theory making the rounds says that Sharon herself could be revealed as the Power Broker, and it definitely makes some degree of sense. The scientist interrogated by Sam, Bucky and Zemo says he was hired by the CIA to work on the super soldier serum, and Ms. Carter certainly has no shortage of government history and contacts.

She also refused to come back to the United States in favor of taking care of her own business instead, before exiting by hopping into a car with an unnamed woman telling her they have a big problem, which could indicate that the heroes are getting a little too close for comfort. It’s an interesting theory, for sure, but it’s still hard to predict where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is headed, so it could just as easily be a red herring.