The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first Marvel Studios TV series to hit Disney Plus, is due to pull many strands together from past MCU movies. Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter, both last seen in Captain America: Civil War, for example, will return in the show. Now, the latest set pics are suggesting there’s a chance that a character long since seen in the MCU could be about to make a surprise comeback.

As pointed out by Twitter user @MsLizzieHill, signs for a company called Samson Development have been spotted in various Falcon photos over the past few months. The name will be familiar to Marvel fans as it puts us in mind of Doc Samson, Bruce Banner’s frequent ally from the comics. Leonard Samson was previously adapted, sans his superpowers, in The Incredible Hulk, but is he on his way back?

Well, it’s possible. As in the comics though, Samson – as played by Modern Family star Ty Burrell – was portrayed as a psychiatrist in Incredible Hulk. So, he would’ve had to have had a pretty big career change to be in charge of a development business. This suggests the use of name on these signs could just be an easter egg for the fans, then. There’s also the possibility, though, that it could be reminding us of his existence before he returns in She-Hulk.

After all, if Samson was to re-enter the MCU, the solo series for Jennifer Walters would be the place to do it. Mark Ruffalo is expected to turn up, as is William Hurt’s Thaddeus Ross. Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross is also reportedly involved. She-Hulk sounds a lot like a backdoor sequel to Incredible, then, so Burrell featuring as Samson really doesn’t seem out of the question.

In any case, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to arrive on the streaming service this September, so we should learn more soon. But in the meantime, tell us, do you think a Doc Samson return is likely? Hit us up with your thoughts in the comments section below.