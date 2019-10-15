Liv Tyler And William Hurt Rumored To Return For She-Hulk Show

For years, The Incredible Hulk was the black sheep of the MCU family, with its canonicity called into question once Mark Ruffalo replaced Edward Norton in The Avengers. However, it’s felt more connected again ever since William Hurt’s Thunderbolt Ross started becoming a recurring presence in the franchise, starting with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Now, we’re hearing that another of the movie’s leads could return in the upcoming She-Hulk TV series.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, who revealed the news on his Patreon, it’s possible that Marvel is planning on inviting Liv Tyler back to reprise her role as Betty Ross for the She-Hulk show. This report comes as casting for the project is said to be kicking off, with the search underway to find the perfect actress to play protagonist Jennifer Walters. What’s also interesting is that Richtman says William Hurt is likely to return as General Ross, fresh off his Black Widow cameo, which confirms our scoop from the summer that said he’d be back.

Circling back to Betty though, and she was a major part of Bruce Banner’s life in Incredible Hulk, with the pair sharing a deep, romantic connection that went back years. Following Ruffalo’s casting, however, Betty was never mentioned again and Bruce started up an ultimately unfulfilled relationship with Black Widow. Fans have always been frustrated with how Betty was handled in the MCU so hopefully Tyler does indeed return for She-Hulk to retroactively sort this out.

We Got This Covered has also heard that two more figures from TIH could feature in the show. Namely, villains Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth) and Samuel Sterms/The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson). As such, it looks like She-Hulk is going to be a kind of backdoor sequel to the film, which never actually happened due to complicated rights issues with Universal.