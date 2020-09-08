The curious thing about the Marvel limited series coming to Disney Plus is that we don’t know if they’re going to work like regular TV shows and last for several seasons or if they’re a one-off special event. The studio has a lot of characters they want to build series for, after all. But whatever they’ve got planned, it at least now looks like we’ll definitely be seeing more of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s characters in the MCU after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Jon Nania serves as Stan’s stunt double for Bucky Barnes, and in a chat with the Screen Forum podcast, the performer revealed that he doesn’t think he’s shot his last scenes as the redeemed HYDRA assassin.

“I’ve still got a lot of performing left in me, and there’s still a lot of things I want to do. I don’t think the Winter Soldier is quite over with in the Marvel universe, there’s still a lot more to ride out on that one, and I look forward to being part of it.”

So, what are we to make of this? Well, unlike, say, WandaVision’s Scarlet Witch, it hasn’t been confirmed that Bucky and Sam will be back in the movies following their TV vehicle, so we can maybe infer that the duo’s future – at least for the short term – will rest on the small screen. This must mean that Nania, having worked on the first season of the series, has a feeling there will be some sort of D+ follow-up to Falcon.

Insider Charles Murphy has previously said that the show will end its run with the pair in a completely different place from where they began. He also said that there wouldn’t be a season 2, as such, but it’s possible that a “thematically-related thing” with “a different name” could happen. When put together with Nania’s comments, it sounds a lot like fans can rest easy that the end is not in sight for Sam and Bucky.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has got to finish up shooting before it can air, so it’s likely we’ll finally see it sometime next year.