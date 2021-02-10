Falcon And The Winter Solider Super Bowl Trailer Sets New Record For Streaming Series

There are a lot of people who religiously watch the Super Bowl every year that don’t even have the slightest interest in the game itself, and it’s all down to the trailers. As the biggest event on the sporting calendar, the various studios and streamers around Hollywood shell out millions of dollars just to air a brief promo during ad breaks, and every single one of them is guaranteed to draw in a huge number of eyeballs.

This year, the clear winner in terms of film and television was the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which didn’t just become the most-watched Super Bowl spot of the year, but it also set records as the most-watched trailer ever for any streaming exclusive series.

According to the data, over 125 million people checked out the latest tease of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ upcoming spinoff in just 24 hours, comfortably eclipsing previous record holder WandaVision by drawing in over twice as many views as the 53 million who watched the debut trailer for the MCU’s first Disney Plus show when it aired after the Primetime Emmys last year.

Not only has The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drawn a bigger audience than any other streaming series in history, but it’s also surpassed a number of high profile feature films including the first Black Widow trailer’s 119 million views and the 111 million brought in by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier promises a return to more familiar action adventure turf for the MCU after the reality-bending weirdness of WandaVision, and it’s clearly poised to post some massive viewership numbers when it premieres on March 19th.