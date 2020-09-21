Watch: First WandaVision Trailer Teases A Whole New Reality

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have been oddly absent when Disney Plus announced their slate of August releases, but at least fans can rest easy knowing that WandaVision is still expected to hit the streaming site before 2020 comes to a close.

Set to be heavily connected to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and also plant the seeds for Scarlet Witch to become one of Phase Four’s major players and the most powerful hero in the MCU, the reality-bending show will be a hugely important piece of the puzzle for Marvel Studios as they begin to unfold their next chapter of stories and now, we finally have a proper idea of what’s in store for us.

Though WandaVision was teased in the Disney Plus promo that dropped earlier this year, this trailer up above provides a much meatier look at the show, offering up a number of tantalizing glimpses of what appears to be something pretty unique and fresh as far as MCU productions go.

Of course, there’s a lot to dissect in this trailer and fans will no doubt be pouring over it for the next little while, but all things considered, the long wait looks to have been worth it, as WandaVision is shaping up to be a very intriguing new addition to the franchise. One that will no doubt set the stage for some of Phase 4’s biggest storylines/events.

And it all begins later this year, when the show makes its debut on Disney Plus. The only question that remains now, is, will you be tuning in? As always, let us know in the usual place down below and watch this space for more, as with this first trailer now up, we imagine we’ll be getting some additional looks at the series in the lead-up to its release.