‘Fallout’ TV show parents guide explained

Once again, video game adaptations have impressed beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. Historically, the genre has been one of the most maligned, but Fallout is one of the many series changing that conversation.

The success of the Amazon Prime series may be due to the creative leadership of Jonathan Nolan and his partner, Lisa Joy. The two made the wildly creative series, Westworld, for HBO before it was scrubbed from the platform. After the demise of the series, they turned their talents into one of the most cherished video game series of all time. Fallout is a series of games for Bethesda that take place in a futuristic society inspired by the 1950s. Following the dropping of nuclear bombs, those who could afford it were driven underground into the safety of the Vaults. Some 200 years later, Vault dweller, Lucy (Ella Purnell), leaves her home in search of her father, (Kyle Maclachlan).

Nolan and his team created original characters instead of adapting the open-world game directly. This decision was for the benefit of the series. Giving them the freedom to invent, they still stayed true to the aesthetic of the game. But before fans take a deep dive into it, they should know how close to the game the series gets.

Is Fallout appropriate for children?

Airing on a subscription platform allows Fallout to get away with a significant amount of mature content. The first episode alone contains sexual situations including nudity, as well as comedic references to incest. But as players of the game can tell you, violence is a large part of Fallout’s makeup.

The first episode sets the tone for how much gore appears in the series. One of the most intense scenes involves Lucy, who gets attacked on her wedding night. Practically gutted, she returns the favor by ripping her attacker’s face open with shards of glass. The rest of the episodes continue with this level of intense scenes, including dismemberment and gun violence. Viewers can also expect varying levels of profanity throughout. All in all, this aligns with the level of mature content from the games.

Players are armed with guns and compelled to survive a desolate wasteland filled with mutants and monsters. The United States, Japan, and Australia certifications advise that this show is only appropriate for viewers 18 years or older. Fallout is a raucous ride with as much humor as there is violence. Fans old enough can catch all 8 episodes streaming on Amazon Prime.

