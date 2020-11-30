Here’s How Old Ezra Bridger Could Look In The Mandalorian

Not every Star Wars fan is required to have an extensive knowledge of the lore, and there are millions of people who know and love the mythology despite only being aware of the movies. The Mandalorian‘s second season is once again winning huge acclaim from both critics and diehards, but there’s a certain section of the audience who’ll be getting much more satisfaction out of the latest run of episodes than others.

The live-action debuts of Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan went down a storm to those familiar with The Clone Wars and Rebels, but there would’ve also been a large number of folks with no idea who these characters were. Meanwhile, the internet was sent into meltdown at the mere mention of Grand Admiral Thrawn in “The Jedi,” but again, the reference would’ve gone over the heads of millions of people who religiously tune into The Mandalorian on a weekly basis if they’re cold on the relevant backstory.

By tying the animated and live-action mythologies together, though, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will no doubt encourage many Disney Plus subscribers to check out The Clone Wars and Rebels to get up to speed, and there could be more new additions to come. One of the most heavily rumored names has been Ezra Bridger, and now some awesome art from BossLogic imagines how the Force-sensitive hero might look on the D+ series, which you can check out below.

Rebels ended with Ezra going missing, causing Ahsoka and Sabine Wren to head off in search of him, and now that Rosario Dawson has brought Snips to The Mandalorian and teased a direct connection to the events of that show, it seems more than likely that additional animated favorites will be thrown into the mix eventually.