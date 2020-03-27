Lucasfilm Reportedly Bringing Ezra Bridger To Live-Action, Asian Actor Eyed

Following several years of behind-the-scenes turmoil, an incredibly high turnover of filmmakers, two very different but equally divisive movies that wrapped up the Skywalker Saga and an indefinite delay for the highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney Plus, the brain-trust in charge of the Star Wars franchise have a lot of work to do in order to get the fans firmly back on their side.

The Last Jedi was vilified for deviating so heavily from the established canon, and The Rise of Skywalker faced the same reaction for trying to retcon an entire movie in a misguided effort to front-load the final chapter with on-the-nose fan service. The diehards haven’t exactly turned their back on the long-running sci-fi series, but they’re not exactly confident in Disney’s ability to handle the franchise, either, with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy usually the one in the online firing line.

One bright spot though has been The Mandalorian, with the first season receiving critical praise from both fans and critics alike, while huge buzz was generated online when it was announced last week that Rosario Dawson had joined the show as fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, bringing the character into the live action realm for the first time.

The Ghost Crew Return To The Jedi Temple In New Star Wars Rebels Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve already reported that fellow Rebels alum Mara Jade could also be set to follow suit and appear in Kevin Feige’s in-development Star Wars flick, and now we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ahsoka would feature in The Mandalorian season 2 months ago – that Ezra Bridger will be the next name to make the jump from the animated realm.

Although it isn’t clear where he’ll appear, according to our intel, the Force-sensitive hero is definitely coming to live action in the near future, with an Asian actor reportedly being sought for the role. Details beyond that remain hazy, but it looks like there’s a full-blown invasion of fan-favorite Rebels characters set to hit the movies and TV shows, which should at least placate those who feel like they’ve been burned by Star Wars one too many times in recent years.