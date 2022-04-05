Obi-Wan Kenobi is not far off its streaming debut, and the fan speculation has ramped up ahead of its premiere on Disney Plus.

A new theory has gone into detail about why Liam Neeson is returning as Obi-Wan’s former master Qui-Gon Jinn and how it will play into the character development of Obi-Wan in the series. According to TheMediocreCritic on Reddit, that return is a crucial plot point.

According to the theory, Obi-Wan won’t be able to communicate with Qui-Gon at the beginning because of the guilt and grief clouding his mind. That doubt will remain until a key event happens, only after which point Obi-Wan will be able to speak with his old master.

The theory hits all of the right notes, and seems an excellent bit of speculation. Liam Neeson has been rumored to return to his Star Wars role for a while now, but has not been confirmed as of yet to be be cast in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Considering Hayden Christensen is officially onboard for the Disney Plus series, it doesn’t seem out of the question for other prequel era characters to appear with returning actors.

Neeson has previously reprised his role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, appearing in three episodes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will consist of six episodes, and is set to debut on Disney Plus on May 27.