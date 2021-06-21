When Does The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series Release?

In 2020, Disney announced that Obi Wan Kenobi—played by none other than Ewan McGregor—will be returning to star in his own series.

The series, airing on Disney Plus, is set to take place after the prequel trilogy but before the original trilogy 10 years into the 19-year time gap. Fans have already seen some of this character’s actions during that time in the recent animated series Star Wars: Rebels, but in this upcoming live-action series the story will focus on Obi-Wan directly.

With its timeframe, there are plenty of opportunities to bring back fan-favorite characters such as Darth Maul, Asoka Tano, Qui-Gon Jinn, even Jaba the Hut. But right now the studio hasn’t announced any official details on the show’s story.

If you’ve been holding out to get in on the action here is everything to know about the upcoming Kenobi series right now.

Where does the Obi-Wan Kenobi series release?

Right now, the project doesn’t have a firm release date, but Disney’s Kathleen Kennedy shared that the series began filming in April of 2021. With a timeline like this, you can expect to see the series air sometime early in 2022. And with The Mandalorain’s third season set to begin in December of 2021, Obi-Wan could be the show to take its place once the season has concluded.

There haven’t been any trailers for the show released yet, so when one drops in the coming months we’ll have a much clearer timeline for the series release. The show was revealed at the 2020 Disney Investor Day conference and you can check out the announcement here.

Who will star in this upcoming series?

It should be no surprise that some of the prequel trilogies stars are returning for the action. Obviously, Ewan McGregor is reprising his role as Obi-Wan, but also Hayden Christensen will be back as Anikin Skywalker, or more likely, Darth Vader.

Right now, the only other characters we know will be appearing are Owen Lars and Beru Lars, more commonly known as Luke Skywalker’s uncle and aunt. These roles will reportedly be portrayed by Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who are also returning after having played the characters in the prequel trilogy.

There are also plenty of new cast members joining the project with 12 members announced in total.