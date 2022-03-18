Disney Plus has just released an official synopsis that proves the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show isn’t going to revolve around the aged Jedi Master just hanging out on Tatooine and spending his time in self-imposed exile.

Of course, the arrival of the Inquisitorius in full force during the series’ first trailer should’ve already tipped us off on that particular no-brainer, but the synopsis, which you can check out below, actually describes Kenobi’s journey in this narrative as a “crucial mission,” increasing the likelihood that there might be much more to that time period between the events of Episode III — Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV — A New Hope than we currently know.

“During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire.”

The allies turned enemies obviously refers to Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, unless Lucasfilm is feeling especially nasty, in which case they’d also be bringing back some clone troopers who fought side by side with Obi-Wan during the wars, obliging audiences to once again relieve the trauma of Order 66.

As for how Kenobi confronts the Empire, or in what circumstances the “rematch of the century” takes place between him and Vader, we’ll have to wait for the show itself.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is slated for a May 25 release on Disney Plus as a limited series, but the producers have already gone out of their way to hint at the possibility of a second season.