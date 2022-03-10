Obi-Wan Kenobi is pitched to audiences as a limited series, running for only six episodes, but will Ewan McGregor continue his Disney Plus ride if the show manages to rope in enough people?

That’s certainly a question that even fans must be pondering by now, even though we’re still more than two months away from the series premiere on the Mouse House’s streaming platform. In a recent profile on Entertainment Weekly, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and director Deborah Chow discussed the prospects of Obi-Wan Kenobi getting renewed for a second season.

According to Chow, the series was always supposed to be a limited narrative.

“It was definitely conceived as a limited series, and it is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end,” she said. “The approach has always been that it is one full story.”

Kennedy is much more optimistic, though she maintains there needs to be a good reason why, if and when they decide to take advantage of that avenue. In her own words:

“It’s certainly something we talk about. Mainly because everybody came together and had such an incredible time. Ewan had an incredible time. Hayden had an incredible time. So certainly from that point of view, everybody involved would love to see this not end. But we have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we’d have to really answer the question why?”

Diehard Star Wars enthusiasts would never tire of seeing Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master, but I don’t suppose we could say the same thing about the story, especially if Lucasfilm were to throw in any old plot together just to keep things moving.

For now, we can appreciate the fact that Obi-Wan Kenobi will have a solid narrative structure and conclusion when the series premieres on May 25.