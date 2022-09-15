Fans already demanding a renewal for one of the last live-action DC shows left standing

It has been a tough year for fans of DC Comics and now with one of DCTV’s last remaining shows, Stargirl, airing its third season, fans are already campaigning to keep it on air for a bit longer.

Season three premiered last month and is set to air its final episode in late November. Still, with no word yet on the possibility of a fourth season, Stargirl aficionados are trending #RenewStargirl on Twitter and urging everyone to watch the episodes live if they can.

DC’s recent decisions have been brutal towards their television productions, particularly those on The CW, the network which has been the home of most DCTV shows in the past. With Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi all getting canceled in a matter of months earlier this year, and the upcoming season of The Flash being officially declared its last, it’s understandable if Stargirl followers are starting to feel anxious about the future of their favorite show.

For those living in America, y'all really need to be watching Stargirl live and on The CW app. These next few weeks are the most important for this shows future. Stargirl deserves a Season 4 so lets make it happen. #RenewStargirl https://t.co/THYN3nsMFj — Luke #RenewStargirl (@LukePrime_) September 9, 2022

In an interview with Starbust Magazine, Amy Smart, who plays Barbara Whitmore/the mother of Courtney Whitmore AKA Stargirl) revealed the fate of the show will be decided by the end of September. “We’ll find out by the end of the month whether we go back for Season 4. So we’re all just crossing our fingers and toes!,” she said.

It’s a crucial time for fans to express their love and support for the show, even if those efforts failed to save other The CW DC shows in the past.

Stargirl airs weekly on The CW.