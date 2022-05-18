Fans are already dreaming of She-Hulk crossing paths with Jessica Jones

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer has just hit the internet and is going down a storm. Okay, while Shrek did start trending in response to the CGI, the show itself looks like it’s going to capture the fun and self-referential comedy from her comics. But with Jennifer Walters about to make her MCU debut, fans are beginning to demand the return of beloved fan favorite Jessica Jones.

Played by Krysten Ritter on the Netflix show of the same name, Jones was a private detective with low-level superpowers, alcoholism, and the tendency to make really bad life choices. Most assumed that we’d seen the last of her after the Netflix/Marvel relationship ended, but we’ve seen Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent O’Onofrio’s Kingpin in Hawkeye, so why shouldn’t Ritter also get a chance to make a comeback? Well, her fans think so too.

Fans are busy praying for her return:

Praying Jessica Jones shows up in She-Hulk #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/INkuQjj9dT — Tim S 🏒🐧 (@TatorTim412) May 17, 2022

Many are more optimistic and are afraid that they won’t be able to handle to happiness and excitement if Jone is actually in She-Hulk.

if jessica jones is in she hulk i might actually have a breakdown pic.twitter.com/B9v7mfUoX7 — may | ia (@jonesdefenders) January 10, 2021

Some point out that Ritter has been seen with Jessica Jones-like hair lately and that paints a bright future for the Marvel character:

I think that Jessica Jones will make her first appearance in She Hulk like Daredevil did in NWH and Fisk in Hawkeye because someone recently posted a pic of Krysten Ritter with her typical JJ Outfit and Hair and… a few months ago she (probably) was seen on set.#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/RhlBzHZRkH — they/them🏳️‍🌈 (@famescranko) May 18, 2022

And some just won’t be able to take it if she doesn’t appear:

Life when we don't see Jessica jones in she Hulk pic.twitter.com/WQQrriIBTF — ⧗Elena Romanoff⧗ • ✵JEN PLS SMASH ME INTO A WALL✵ (@jess_wandasimp) May 18, 2022

But some are sure that it is highly unlikely that Jennifer Walters and Jessica Jones would get along:

Why would Jessica Jones be friends with other superheroes? Isn't her whole appeal that she's rude and in your face?

It's like you people want her to join the Avengers and be friends with everyone. https://t.co/HeSzKeHmrh — S/D (@SongbirdDiamond) May 18, 2022

Eh, I would love to see them team up but something tells me Jess would be turned off by Jen’s outwardly inviting nature, she seems a lot more outgoing than Jess is comfortable with lol — Eschero 🫥 (@EscheroOfficial) May 18, 2022

Despite the polarizing opinions on her expected appearance, here’s hoping that Marvel Studios can squeeze her in She-Hulk or in any future MCU project somehow. After all, the courtroom drama format should open the door for some fun MCU cameos. While the recently released trailer of the Disney Plus series only shows the return of Tim Roth’s Abomination, chances seem good that Matt Murdock will square off in court against Walters. So what’s stopping Jessica Jones from arriving to give evidence in a related New York case? Fingers-crossed!

More on She-Hulk as we hear it.