Fans are already sharing their unpopular ‘Stranger Things’ opinions

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things to follow.

There are three certainties in life; death, taxes, and consumers of popular content airing their grievances about said content, with varying degrees of sensibility.

And when that content has a following as large as Stranger Things, which is back on top of the discussion pile after the release of season four’s final episodes a few days ago, there’s bound to be a platoon of detractors that have some things to say about the latest plight of the Hawkins gang.

Thus, we set our sights on the battlefield of r/StrangerThings, where one brave user dared to set the stage for some… interesting takes.

Jonathan was a popular target for complaints this season, and that’s to be expected when his character development was about as minimal as it gets this season, but one user chose to fixate on one particular trait about the character that was absent during the Vecna arc.

But one responder from the other side of the fence had an answer for Jonathan’s stunted development. It’s also important to consider that there may be some big moments in store for Jonathan come season five, and not every season needs to focus on everyone.

Another user questioned the necessity of Dustin and Eddie’s showmanship as the designated distraction for the demobats.

Valid a point as it may be, we think our lives were made a little better with that “Master of Puppets” scene, so we’ll let this one slide.

One other responder blasted Nancy, Steve, and Robin for putting the younger protagonists in so much danger, not considering the fact that, realistically, it’s the kids who are dragging the adults along into mortal peril.

At the end of the day, we meet each of these opinions with the exact same question to those who posit them. How would they have written it? Regardless of the answer, we only have one canon version of Stranger Things, and it’s all available to stream on Netflix.