Fans are blown away by a surprise member of the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ cast

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally arrived on Disney Plus, and it hasn’t disappointed. After a nostalgia-fueled recap of the Prequel Trilogy and a peek at the trauma of Order 66, we were finally reunited with Ewan McGregor’s title hero. It was a shock to see the former Jedi General eking out a miserable existence as a desert butcher, clearly full of regret and bitterness for not being able to save Anakin or prevent the rise of the Empire.

But it wasn’t all dunes and desert towns. A surprisingly large portion of the episode took place on Alderaan, showcasing Vivien Lyra Blair’s young Leia Organa. The call to action is her being kidnapped by a mercenary called Vect, and fans are amazed at who plays him.

It’s Flea. Yup, the iconic bassist from the Red Hot Chili Peppers is a major player in Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s cast, and the internet has reacted just as you’d imagine.

YO IS THAT FLEA IN STAR WARS pic.twitter.com/YdI8FhBxkH — MiiyaUwU (Long Overdue Comm Done: 1/6) 🔞 (@MiiyaUwU_EN) May 27, 2022

Some just think this is incredibly surreal:

Just saw Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers kidnap Princess Leia — Mason Reid Hopkins (@kingsheezi) May 27, 2022

Many, like us, didn’t see this coming:

I did not have Flea on my #ObiWan bingo card. — Ken Watlington (@KWOnAir) May 27, 2022

For others it may have taken them out of the show a little:

This is truly unexpected casting.

Flea was the last person I was expecting to see in Obi Wan Kenobi pic.twitter.com/6qVC4zV7ft — Nikki Hollywood (@NikkiNHollywood) May 27, 2022

Film fans will know this isn’t entirely unprecedented. Flea has been popping onscreen for a very long time, appearing in Back to the Future Part II, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Baby Driver. He’s a likably scrappy screen presence, and at least so far in Obi-Wan Kenobi, he’s managing to be suitably menacing to the young Leia.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now airing on Disney Plus.