Fans are here for first looks at Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman in ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer

Among the highlights to come from Marvel’s showing at the D23 Expo today is the first full trailer for Secret Invasion, which is easily among the most highly anticipated upcoming MCU Disney Plus series. While the studio might have let us down in some departments with their presentation (hint hint, Fantastic Four), this new look at the Samuel L. Jackson vehicle did not disappoint as it promises a slick and serious spy thriller that might just measure up to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Based on the seminal comic book event of the same name, Secret Invasion sees Jackson back as Nick Fury once more (and maybe, just maybe, for the final time) as he teams up with Skrull buddy Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to investigate an underhanded infiltration of the planet by an evil sect of the shapeshifting aliens. The pair are joined by the likes of Kingsley Ben-Adir, Cobie Smulders, and two extremely exciting new additions to the MCU, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman.

Both Clarke and Colman are featured in the trailer and, in totally unsurprising news, this glimpse at the two international treasures in action has left fans reeling.

I'll gonna watch #SecretInvasion for the plot



— 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐔𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐡𝐚 ⁷¹ (@SteveRogers0070) September 10, 2022

emilia clarke said time to hit the slay button! — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) September 10, 2022

olivia coleman and emilia clarke in the mcu!!! #SecretInvasion — vee (@keoghanfilms) September 10, 2022

Holy hell is Olivia freaking Colman playing Queen Veranke?!? #SecretInvasion — DansDoingIt🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@DanDDoes) September 10, 2022

#D23Expo #SecretInvasion THIS CAAAAAAAAAAST THIS CAAAAAAAST I didn't know OLIVIA COLEMAN was gonna be in secret invasion.



Also Emilia, first of her name, missed her so much https://t.co/M2hZTPCpBb — paola⁷ Sexy Nukim Playlists (@moons_personas) September 10, 2022

wow they got every british actor alive in this — klaudia amenábar (@kaludiasays) September 10, 2022

Previously, details have claimed that Colman is playing an old friend of Fury’s, potentially a gender-flipped version of British comic book hero Union Jack. However, there’s definitely something sinister going on with her character in this trailer, so it’s no surprise some think that she’s a not-so-secret Skrull. Meanwhile, Clarke looks to be a kickass new ally to Fury, although, who knows, she might turn out to be a baddie herself.

As one of the first Phase Five projects, Secret Invasion invades Disney Plus in early 2023.